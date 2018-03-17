© CCO

Adrian Lamo was called by some the "world's most hated hacker" when he turned in whistleblower Chelsea Manning, whose leaks exposed the nature of warfare in Afghanistan and Iraq.Lamo, the computer hacker who testified about Manning's release of a trove of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was confirmed dead on Friday by authorities in Kansas, The Guardian wrote. He was just 37.Adrian Lamo met Manning, a transgender individual who went by the name of Bradley at the time of her arrest, online in 2010.Manning had reportedly contacted Lamo after reading an article about the hacker, who was earlier sentenced for breaking into computers at the New York Times, Yahoo and Microsoft.In July 2013, Manning, a former US Army soldier, was court-martialed and sentenced to 35 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act and other offenses, after disclosing to WikiLeaks nearly 750,000 classified, or unclassified but sensitive, military and diplomatic documents.On January 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison sentence, freeing the whistleblower after nearly seven years' confinement.In January 2018, Manning announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate race in her home state of Maryland, challenging incumbent Senator Ben Cardin.