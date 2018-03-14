"Travis picked a fight and physically assaulted J.W. in the back of the bus. J.W. attempted to defend himself. The bus driver pulled the bus over and called the police. The driver then separated the boys, bringing J.W. to the front, and leaving Travis in the back of the bus. The fight stopped."

Killeen officers claimed in their report that J.W. assaulted them, and therefore had to be physically restrained in the manner in which he was thrown to the ground. The lawsuit disputes their contention that the officers were assaulted - so does the video.

"Despite what the officers wrote in the police report, J.W. was not resisting, was not attempting to get away, and was not a threat to the officers or anyone else at the time J.W. was lifted off the ground and body slammed on the hard pavement. He did not threaten the officers or anyone else. J.W. was never given a chance to comply with any order, as no order or instruction was given."