In all, Pelosi stumbled 16 times over just 15 minutes.At times, Pelosi stared vacantly into the distance as she gathered her thoughts."This week we had ... March 5th ... marked the 6th month -- the end of the ... time frame," Pelosi stumbled, attempting to explain the expiration of President Trump's deadline on reforming Deferred Action Against Childhood Arrivals, or DACA and the urgency of resolving the issue.Addressing a question on the fracturing within the Democratic Party, Pelosi began, "The most exhilarating ..." but then struggled to find her next word. Finally she settled on "thrill," and went on to say that the various competing fractions within her party make it exciting.Discussing a Senate bill that would reform Dodd-Frank, Pelosi said, "You might say, How do we help communities banks, um, how do we help, um ..." and then completely forgot what she was trying to say.Check out the montage above to see the reigning House Democrat in all of her forgetful glory.