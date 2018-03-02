© Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Nancy Pelosi's ongoing bizarre behavior may be a key reason why many Democrats are refusing to support her for a potential future leadership position.Speaking about new gun control legislation, she said there is a "commensurate bi-partisan - common sense bi-partisan supp, uh, path forward."Moments later, she repeated words and mistakenly said "tax force," before enunciating "task force."Pelosi fell back into previous talking points, nearly saying "comprehensive immigration bill" when talking about gun control."So we're just say to, we're just saying to the Speaker, 'Give us a vote, just give us a vote,'" she repeated.As Pelosi attempted to again slam the popular Trump tax cut, she botched the numbers created by the Democratic Party."Once the tax scam is fully phased in, 6 million middle class families - excuse me," she said, staring at her notes. "86 million middle class families," she continued as reporters sat in silence.Moments later she said Republicans are going to take "$500 billion out of Medicare. One-and-a-half - excuse me," she stopped herself. "Trillion - half a trillion dollars out of Medicare," she continued, apparently believing $500 billion and half-a-trillion are different numbers.While talking about transparency in settlements with sex harassment victims, Pelosi said, "I don't want to herm - harm victims..."Condemning members of the Trump administration who are leaving, she said, "They're having served in that White House for one year is a giant enhancement as they go out to the public sector - private sector, the private sector," she corrected herself.If Pelosi wants to stay in leadership, she may have a tough road head.. Watch: