Nancy Pelosi has just returned to Washington, and she brought her bizarre behavior back with her.As the House Minority Leader returned to her weekly press conference, she was seen repeating words, having trouble saying "Martin Luther King" and slurring "prescription drugs."Talking about how Democrats used Rev. Martin Luther King's legacy to push socialized medicine, Pelosi had trouble speaking.She said Democrat protests were "inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King," tripping over the words.Pelosi retreated to her notes as she appeared to get confused about King's message."It's really sad," she said of the Republicans' tax cut."Eigthy-six..." she said, trailing off, looking to the ceiling and trying to remember her talking points. "Eighty-three percent of the benefits go to the top one percent," she said. "It's really sad," she repeated.