trump and swedish prime minister
At a joint press conference Tuesday with the Swedish Prime Minister, a Swedish journalist asked President Trump about comments he has made about the influx of Syrian refugees into Sweden and immigration politics.

"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We've allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing. So we're going to keep our country safe," President Trump said at a campaign-style rally in February 2017, promoting a ban on refugees from Syria.

Trump praised Sweden's "wonderful" prime minister but remarked: "Certainly you have a problem with the immigration, it has caused problems in Sweden."


"I was one of the first ones to say it, I took a little heat but it was okay because I proved to be right," Trump said.

The Prime Minister said that since Trump's comment Sweden has reduced the number of refugees entering the country.