Anyone - media or politician - claiming that the Swedish people are just cock-a-hoop at the government's immigration decisions is either lying or delusional.
Comment: Right, but just because no one in Sweden is happy about the situation... doesn't mean that everyone in Sweden is hysterical about it either. No one ever claimed that 'everything is fine in Sweden', not least Swedes. What they're astonished about is that the alt-right/far-right has spent the last few years holding up their country as THE victim of 'The Muslim Horde'.
Why Sweden? Why not France? Or Germany?
Over the past year we have detailed the Scandinavian utopia's problems numerous times:
So, as HeatSt.com reports, President Trump was right about Sweden after all...
President Donald Trump was the subject of mockery on Sunday after delivering a speech in Florida in which he referred to an incident "last night in Sweden" — but he appears to have been referring to an actual, accurate news report, albeit one that wasn't technically live or breaking.
As soon as the words flew from Trump's mouth, social media began buzzing with jokes about his "fake news" story about a migrant attack in the historic Scandinavian country. The hashtag, #lastnightinSweden cropped up, warning the world that Sweden might be plotting a takeover, with its pickled herring and its cheap do-it-yourself furniture (see our related article on IKEA Israel!).
Even Chelsea Clinton, whose mother famously made up a story about being shot at by snipers as she boarded a plane in Bosnia, got in on the action.
Trump also managed to baffle Sweden itself, which responded by asking the Trump Administration for any inside information they might have about a recent attack in their country.
But Trump may not have been wrong - at least, in terms of subject matter. Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed documentarian Ami Horowitz about his upcoming film about violence involving migrants in Sweden. Horowitz claims that the Swedish government is downplaying an uptick in violence that followed a wave of refugee migration into the country.
During the segment, Carlson showed contemporary clips from the documentary.
Trump has said that he gets most of his information from watching television, primarily Fox News and other 24-hour cable news networks. It's no surprise, then, that the story of Sweden to which he referred originated on a hugely popular prime time news program.
Trump's Twitter critics were just interpreting him too literally.
As for Sweden, Ami Horowitz's film shows a country that is deep in denial about a growing problem of migrant violence - including a sharp uptick in rape over the last five years. Horowitz claims that the increase correlates directly to Sweden's refugee acceptance program; the country has taken in more than 190,000 Muslim immigrants in the same time frame.
Sweden, Horowitz says, is hiding the truth about its situation, and the Swedish people want their country to adapt to the migrants, rather than requiring the migrants to adapt to Sweden.
