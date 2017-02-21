in 2005, the government increased the definition of rape, which now includes digital penetration and molestation

Reported sex offences actually dropped between 2014 and 2015

After Donald Trump revealed his 'Last night in Sweden' comments were prompted by a report he saw on Fox News,The segment in question was broadcast Friday night on Fox News by filmmaker Ami Horowitz,Trump first mentioned an incident that took place in Sweden on Friday at a rally in Florida on Saturday, prompting much confusion, ridicule and the '#LastNightInSweden' hashtag which trended online after it was established that nothing had happened.The president later claimed he had been referring to a story broadcast on Fox News about "immigrants & Sweden."But the two Swedish police officers interviewed by Horowitz have accused the filmmaker of being misleading, saying that the documentary was manipulatively edited.Anders Göranzon and Jacob Ekström say they had no idea the documentary was about immigration. Instead, t"I don't understand why we are part of the segment. The interview was about something completely different to what Fox News and Horowitz were talking about," Göranzon told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter on Monday."It was supposed to be about crime in high risk areas. Areas with high crime rates. There wasn't any focus on migration or immigration."Göranzon accused Horowitz of distorting and exaggerating the problems faced by Sweden in his documentary."The excerpt they showed doesn't say anything, we answered a different question. We don't stand behind what he says. He is a madman." he added.Despite a number of high-profile cases, such as the livestreaming of an apparent gang rape on Facebook in January, as well as alarming reports of gang violence and so-called "no-go zones,", according to the BBC.