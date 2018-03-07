© Reuters



researchers risk creating a monster germ that could escape the lab and seed a pandemic.

vials of smallpox in a freezer that had been forgotten for 50 years.

modest scientific knowledge and done almost nothing

and yet risked creating an accidental pandemic."

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2017, on Page A12 of the New York edition with the headline: U.S. Lifts Ban On Modifying Lethal Viruses.