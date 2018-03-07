The group has created the Anti-Oppression Library Guide, which also dictates that saying "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Easter" is an act of "Islamomisic microaggression."
"Islamomisic Microaggressions are commonplace verbal or behavioral indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicates hostile, derogatory, or negative slights in relation to the beliefs and religious practices of Muslims," the librarians argue. "They are structurally based and invoke oppressive systems of religious/Christian hierarchy."The group claims that "Christian fragility" is to blame for these "microaggressions."
Comment: Wouldn't have anything to do with "Islamic fragility" or just snowflake SJW fragility, of course.
"They also argue that Christians suffer from 'Christian fragility' and may become angry, hostile, or defensive during conversations about religion, speculating that this happens because Christians lack 'skills for constructive engagement with [religious] difference' due to the fact they are the dominant religious group," Campus Reform reports.
Perhaps someone should ask the librarians about the last time that a Christian shot someone for drawing their prophet or drove a truck into a non-Christian holiday market - since they want to talk about religious-based anger and hostility.
The "guide" also contains a TED Talk in which Melissa Boigon argues that there is nothing "violent or anti-American" about Sharia law.