Trump tweets to Canada and Mexico: "Tariffs will only come off if new, fair NAFTA is signed"
ZeroHedge
Mon, 05 Mar 2018 15:29 UTC
Trump also warned Canada that it "must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive."
Finally, Trump also lashed out at Mexico "must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S." perhaps hinting that the US will also impose tariffs on illegal drugs, and adding "they have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."
While hardly new, Trump's tweeting merely underscores that he appears to have made up his mind and that despite pleas and threats from US allies and trading partners, the White House will proceed with a formal tariff announcement some time this week.
In kneejerk response the loonie accelerated its decline, with the USDCAD rising to 1.2930, the highest level since mid-2017; the peso demonstrated a similar reaction at first, but the initial weakness now appears to be fading.
Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.
