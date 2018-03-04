Accusations alone kill careers and businesses just through the media attention and absence from any investigation or evidence The narrative of the whole debate is that every claim must be believed - regardless how ridiculous the claim itself is and that any questioning of this or that people want an investigation is automatically anti female.

If you make anybody uncomfortable, in any way - you can't do that!

Friendly Reminder:

As mentioned before I don't support harassment! - But I do have to admit, I still want to be able to talk to people - especially at the workplace.

As a man, you are automatically a possible rapist

As a man, it is automatically harassment if you make women uncomfortable in any way

And if you say anything against that then you are just some misogynistic a**hole that doesn't want women to succeed or have their freedom

I'm unable to think of men as real people!

- 64K Likes, 18K retweets.

Most businesses still care more about profit than gender distribution

Most businesses don't share the blatent disregard for men

Most businesses are still created, maintained and lead by men - so you can't put men out of the equation

"We will probably not hire women if they have to work together with men" (paraphrased)

"We have to consider gender segregation at the workplace as a next step so we hire women only for positions where we can make a team out of them and where we have to hire a spot in the male-dominated parts we hire additional men" (paraphrased)

"we are considering to drop our female staffers in the non-support teams, this way we can eliminate the risk and from the outside, it looks like we just have a 90/10 split which is low but not unreasonable for a tech company" (paraphrased)

Some what you read was said by women.

Why should we hire women?

Maybe we do need gender-segregated workplaces...

Women are actually and literally creating the very misogyny they wanted to fight in the first place!

On a Personal Note: