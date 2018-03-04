© Yossi Gallo Facebook



A Facebook video showing a homeless man being escorted off the premises of a Myrtle Beach, S.C., McDonald's after a customer reportedly paid for his food has gone viral, and is sparking outrage.Gallo said he began recording the incident on his phone after that.In the video, Gallo can be heard arguing with management and a police officer who was called to the scene to issue a trespass warning for the homeless man, as requested by the McDonald's restaurant.Gallo gets increasingly angry by the actions of the employees and the responding officer, who is seen explaining to the homeless man as he is eating his food that he will have to leave.The McDonald's management responded to Gallo's criticisms by asking him to quiet down."Calm your voice. That's what I'm asking you to do," one of the employees said to Gallo in the video."This is how I talk. I talk loud. If the officer has a problem with that, the officer's going to arrest me," Gallo responded.Gallo was removed from the building as well and issued a trespass warning.Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby told WMBF via email that the officer went to the restaurant after an employee called to report a man asking for money in the parking lot.Both Gallo and the homeless man vehemently deny that accusation in the recorded video."The officer advised the male of the request made by the business and issued the warning," Crosby said. "A bystander, who was videotaping the incident, was also trespassed from the location, at the request of the manager, for what management deemed as disorderly behavior."In a statement to WMBF, Joel Pellicci Jr., the owner of the McDonald's in question, said this has been an ongoing problem:While many focused on the corporation, others have left crude and misogynistic comments regarding the female police officer, with some even posting screenshots of personal information about the cop.Gallo said it was not his intention to have her affected, and believes she was just doing her job."I think that's completely wrong," Gallo said. "Completely wrong. I do believe that she was doing her job. I do believe that she was doing her job. She did nothing wrong. I don't have any anger towards her in any way."Gallo said he wishes commenters would "please definitely leave her alone. She was very polite. She was doing her job. I wouldn't want anyone to speak badly of her. She was very nice actually."