San Diego cops arrest 14yo for picture of lego gun and vague threat posted on social media
Sputnik
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 21:13 UTC
An unnamed 14-year-old boy from San Diego who posted a photo of AR-15 replica made of Lego on Instagram with the caption "don't come to school tomorrow," probably didn't expect any reaction from the town's officials, but he surely got one. Police arrested him the next day on charges of making a criminal threat.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wrote in the official statement that according to their information, the arrested boy had access to hunting rifles and it is currently being checked whether he had access to other weapons.
The news has set Twitter ablaze, with many users furious over police reacting to a Lego gun post in the Instagram, but neglecting signs indicating upcoming school shootings in the past.
Some noted that San Diego Sheriff's Department did a little overkill by arresting the boy
Few people noted though it was boy's mistake to post such things after what the US schools been through recently.
Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Southern Florida, entered the school with AR-15-style rifle on February, 14 and opened fire, claiming lives of 17 people and leaving 14 injured. The FBI later admitted it was tipped off about Cruz's possession of guns and erratic behavior, but took no further actions.
It was the 17th mass shooting at the US schools this year and so far the deadliest since 2012, when 20 students and teachers were killed in Newtown, Connecticut.
Recent Comments
What is this with the so called liberal parties, it appears pandering to the whim of a female ideology of patriarchal injustice for a political...
Movement and standing the surface are key to a standing desk. Most offices have horrible thin carpet without underlay which is literally concrete...
Literally as above and so Below (the surface of the water)
Looks like the US already thinks it was a weapon of some sort. The effect of that (US retreating from Cuba) is welcome news to those in Cuba who...
Overreaction much? Then again, if he just smashed the gun on the floor of the school hallway, there might be much wailing and bleeding as people...
Then again, if he just smashed the gun on the floor of the school hallway, there might be much wailing and bleeding as people try to avoid stepping on those little buggers.