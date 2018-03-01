© Nikolay Gyngazov / Global Look Press



A tourist has disappeared without a trace at the Dyatlov Pass in Russia's Ural Mountains. The area, which is shrouded in mystery, is notorious for the unexplained death of a group of hikers back in 1959.The tourist was expected to return from his hiking trip on February 27, but never did. A group of local volunteers have launched a rescue mission in an attempt to find the missing man. So far, the group has only found a message from him dated February 17, in which he said that "everything was going well," Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reports.The tourist braved one of the most impassable regions of the Urals, which is still haunted by unresolved mysteries of its past.The group of graduate students from of the Ural Polytechnic Institute, who were also experienced hikers, planned to trek 350km on skis through the forest and northern Urals to Mount Otorten (which is translated from the local Mansi language as 'don't go there').As a result of a rescue operation that was launched soon afterwards, the group's tent was eventually found on the slope of Mount Kholat Syakhl ('Mountain of the Dead' in Mansi) on February 26.The trekkers also left all their belongings in the tent while apparently trying to urgently flee the campsite.Some were wearing only underwear and socks, while others were even barefoot.The search for the rest of the group took more than two months, but they were also eventually found dead further in the woods on the mountainside.The incident remains one of the most chilling unsolved mysteries of the 20th century, as the Soviet criminal investigation in 1959 failed to establish the causes of the deaths.The incident has sparked many theories over more than half a century.Meanwhile, the ominous place continues to lure the curious, as well as those willing to test their resolve against its austere environments. It also still occasionally reaps its grim toll.The details of the incident were not revealed at the time. It was established later that the 58-year-old died from a cardiac arrest.