FBI couldn't stop the Florida shooter after warnings, yet need $300 Million for Twitter policingSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to explain to you, why the taxpayers should give the FBI another 300 million dollars. Is it to prevent terrorism...no. What about sexual predators, not at all. The alarming amount of insane people gunning people down in the streets, no, no, no...they apparently need the funds to keep The KGB out of your twitter feed.The saddest thing is, while the Deep State is too busy trying to figure out how best to provoke a nuclear-armed superpower, or otherwise playing "let our weaker allies poke the massive Russian bear with the stick while we hide across the ocean", domestic issues in the US are going overlooked by their government.The entire Russia-gate narrative is a massive distraction as well, designed to take peoples attention off of the dismal state of US politics, which has always been corrupt, but these last years turned into a raging dumpster fire. They'd rather blame the Russians or the Chinese, or some other existential people, then look at their own faults within, even if their actions are causing the deaths of millions the world over.The result of a Third World War would be catastrophic for the entire human race, yet instead of spending the money trying to develop solutions to global issues, they would rather police the twitter feeds of news organizations which openly identify as being state-funded, like RT, as well as criticize the President of the United States for that matter.