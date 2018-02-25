On Wednesday February 14, 2018 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz slaughtered 17 students and adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The day after the shooting on Thursday morning the local FBI chief responded to the reports of a threat shooter Nikolas Cruz made on YouTube in 2017.
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in Wednesday's horrific massacre at a Florida high school, was allegedly reported to the FBI in September after he left a comment on a bail bondsman's YouTube channel saying that he was going to be a "professional school shooter."
"Nikolas Cruz" posted this comment on YouTube.
On Thursday morning the local FBI chief Robert F. Lasky responded to reports of the online threat made by killer Nikolas Cruz.
Lasky: "We do not know if it was the same person. We, through our database checks, we could not positively identify him. We're going back. We're scrubbing the information. We're looking at it again. I am not willing to say at this time that it was the same person."The YouTube comment was posted by "Nikolas Cruz" - spelled with a 'K" - and yet the FBI said they didn't know if it was the same person?
THIS WAS A LIE....
Killer "Nikolas Cruz" used his real name on YouTube.
Killer Nikolas Cruz ALSO used his real name on Instagram where his account is loaded with several photos of Cruz in a mask with a gun. His Instagram account stretched back from 2015 through 2017.
Cruz likely used his real name and photos on Facebook too.
The account was taken down immediately after the shooting.
The FBI lied.
On that Friday the FBI admitted they dropped the ball on Nikolas Cruz.
And now two weeks later the FBI admitted they never looked into the YouTube threat by Nikolas Cruz. They never even called YouTube.
They didn't call Facebook or Instagram either.
They didn't bother. And today 17 people are dead in Parkland, Florida.
