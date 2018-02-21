Puppet Masters
Sessions announces investigation of FBI for possible FISA surveillance misconduct
Mon, 19 Feb 2018 16:40 UTC
Attorney General Sessions told Fox News on Sunday there already is an investigation based on the news Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) broke in his recent memo.
When asked, "are you, sir, investigating the fact that the FBI used the dossier to get a wiretap against Trump associates and they did not tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier?"
"That will be investigated and looked at," he answered. The inspector general is on the job. Sessions related that the Justice Department's IG "is working hard on his probe and the department will continue to be open and transparent with Congress."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised the "Nixonesque" abuses of power committed by the Obama administration will be properly investigated.
Top Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice officials, under Obama's supervision and direction, conspired to lie and mislead the special court that grants wiretap warrants for foreign suspects.
It wasn't just one little omission or error, it was a blatant pattern of disinformation.
Wiretaps were only approved to bug former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page because James Comey personally vouched for the credibility of Christopher Steele.
Meanwhile, on his watch, the shoddy work that Obama put up with will not be tolerated. "Let me tell you, every FISA warrant based on facts submitted to that court has to be accurate."
"We are not going to participate at the Department of Justice in providing anything less than the proper disclosure to the court before they issue a FISA warrant."
Mr. Sessions refused to be locked into one little box. The media is pinning the whole controversy on just one of its aspects. Whether or not the court was told that Hillary's campaign and the DNC paid for the dossier is only part of the story. "I'm not going to talk about the details of it."
Republicans put together a memo authored by Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee. The unclassified document outlines the fraud Obama's minions perpetrated on the FISA court.
Over in the Senate, the Judiciary Committee led by Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) recognized the seriousness of what was outlined in the memo and immediately issued a criminal referral.
The Senators are recommending Steele be charged with "making false statements to the U.S. government."
"There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one which bears on his credibility," Graham and Grassley proclaimed.
"It appears the FBI relied on admittedly uncorroborated information, funded by and obtained for Secretary Clinton's presidential campaign, in order to conduct surveillance of an associate of the opposing presidential candidate."
That is just the beginning. "It did so based on Mr. Steele's personal credibility and presumably having faith in his process of obtaining the information." That personal credibility and "faith in his process of obtaining information" came directly from James Comey.
The court would likely have never allowed the surveillance of Carter Page if they were aware that the dossier was the only thing supporting the request. Rep. Nunes was recently asked if there are any parts of the dossier that are true.
"What, that Russia is a country and Carter Page is a person? I mean, other than that, I don't know anything."
The FISA court was told that a Yahoo News article corroborated the dossier. What the court didn't know was that Steele provided the information directly to Yahoo. Whoever filed the request intentionally lied to the court about it.
"The application to the FISC said: 'Given that the information contained in the September 23rd news article generally matches the information about Page that [Steele] discovered doing his/her research. [Redacted] The FBI does not believe that [Steele] directly provided the information to the press."
Comey was asked during a briefing in March of 2017 why the FBI relied so heavily on the unverified dossier.
Comey stated, "that the FBI included the dossier allegations about Carter Page in the FISA applications because Mr. Steele himself was considered reliable due to his past work with the Bureau."
Even after the FBI stopped using Steele because they knew he was leaking to the press, Comey continued to hide that from FISA judges.
In a footnote to the January 2017 wiretap warrant renewal application for Mr. Page, "the FBI again addressed Mr. Steele's credibility."
The FBI admitted "that it had suspended its relationship with Mr. Steele in October 2016 because of Steele's 'unauthorized disclosure of information to the press.'"
"In defending Mr. Steele's credibility to the FISC, the FBI had posited an innocuous explanation for the September 23 article, based on the assumption that Mr. Steele had told the FBI the truth about his press contacts."
"The FBI then vouched for him twice more, using the same rationale, in subsequent renewal applications filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in April and June 2017."
Steele testified under oath in a London court that he "gave off the record briefings to a small number of journalists about the pre-election memoranda in Late summer/autumn 2016."
In another sworn statement he admitted, "journalists from 'the New York Times, the Washington Post, Yahoo News, The New Yorker, and CNN' were 'briefed at the end of September 2016 by [Steele] and Fusion at Fusion's instruction."
"The first of these filings was publicly reported in the U.S. media in April of 2017, yet the FBI did not subsequently disclose to the ISC this evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele had lied to the FBI. Instead, the application still relied primarily on his credibility prior to the October media incident."
