But the whole squad along with fans in attendance sang the Russian national anthem, drowning out the Olympic Hymn

The Russian hockey squad, which won Olympic gold in a tight, nerve-racking overtime game against Germany,The Olympic hockey final turned out to be a real thriller, with. The Russian hockey players, who competed in South Korea under a neutral flag, beat Germany 4-3.The Olympic flag, with its five interlocked rings, was raised in honor of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team as the players were awarded their gold medals.at the Olympics in PyeongChang.Russian social media users, who reposted the video of the hockey squad singing the national anthem in PyeongChang, reported that. According to the websites, the blocked footage included content from the International Olympic Committee that was blocked on copyright grounds.The Russian hockey team had probably anticipated this, as it once again sang the national anthem on the bus to the airport.. The last time the Red Machine took home gold was 26 years ago, following the breakup of the USSR. The former Soviet hockey players competed for what was then known as the 'Unified Team,' which beat Canada 3-1 in the final game. The Unified Team also had the Olympic flag raised for them.The International Olympic Committee disqualified the entire Russian team from the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, as a result of a probe into alleged widespread doping violations by the country's athletes and sporting officials. The Olympic governing body ruled that only "clean" Russian athletes would be able to compete in South Korea, under a neutral flag.Those Russians whose participation at the Games was greenlighted by the Olympic bosses