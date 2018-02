© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters



Jihadists in control of East Ghouta are "deliberately exacerbating" the humanitarian crisis in the Damascus suburb, hindering all government attempts to help civilians, according to the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria.The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria specifically noted that Jeyish al-Islam militants continue to terrorize the local population and prevent civilians from leaving the militant-controlled areas by blocking a humanitarian corridor near Muhayam al-Waffedin.One of the rockets hit a house in Rukn ad-Din district of the Syrian capital. "There is significant destruction and casualties among civilians," Yevtushenko said.The Russian military accused the terrorists of deliberately subverting the negotiation progress and attempting to provoke government forces to respond.The ceasefire does not apply to members of the Islamic State, Al Nusrah or any other terrorist organizations.The Damascus suburb has recently been described by Western media outlets as the scene of a government-led massacre, while the atrocities committed by various jihadist groups in the area are deliberately omitted.