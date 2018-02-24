No genders, severed heads, cyclopean eyes, baby dragons . . . ?
At a Fashion Week event in Milan on Wednesday, Gucci's new "sneaky feminist" fashion show introduced the world to "cyborg" chic, which features genderless fashion, severed heads, cyclopean eyes, baby dragons, a freaky examining table, and clothes that, as one viewer put it, look like they got pulled straight out of the dumpster behind Good Will.
"Gucci Cyborg is post-human: it has eyes on its heads, faun horns, dragon puppies and doubling heads," said creative director Alessandro Michele. "It's a biologically indefinite and culturally aware creature."
Yahoo Lifestyle provides some background on the inspiration for the "sneaky feminist" fashion show inspired by Donna Haraway's bizarre 1984 feminist book, "The Cyborg Manifesto," which "uses the concept of a 'cyborg' to represent women, without the constraints of society's traditional gender labels."
As one Wired writer notes, the cyborg in Haraway's piece "trashes the big oppositions between nature and culture, self and world that run through so much of our thought." It poses the idea that all of us are not "naturally made" - or rather, we are "constructed," like a cyborg. And if "given the right tools, we can all be reconstructed." That is to say, women aren't born to be wives, born to work in the house, or "naturally" submissive and overly emotional people. Women can choose to be however they want to be.Michele's "post-human" vision for the fashion line and the future of post-humankind is a society of genderless people, with men wearing women's clothes, women wearing men's, and all gender roles annihilated. His models, which he refers to as "mongrels" because of their mixed nature, are supposed to embody this new "feminist"/anti-gender ideal.
