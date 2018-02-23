Russian Su-24 fighter plane
TAONAN, CHINA - JULY 23: (CHINA OUT) A Russian Su-24 fighter plane on display at the Sino-Russian 'Peace Mission 2009' joint military exercise at the Taonan tactical training base, on July 23, 2009 in Jilin Province, China. Up to 1,300 army and air force personnel from each side took part in the drill, scheduled to run from July 22-26 in Khabarovsk of Russia and the Taonan tactical training base.
Russian warplanes have gone all-out over the skies of Damascus' East Ghouta region for another night, carrying out consecutive relay bombings against militant targets for hours on end.

According to military-affiliated sources, Russian airpower conducted a general strike mission across all of militant-held East Ghouta, targeting rebel tactical positions, movements and gathering points with precision weapons.

The night operation saw four to six warplanes - all airborne at the same time - deliver at least 30 strikes in relay to one another in a 'scout-designate-attack' fashion similar to how US airpower conducts itself.

The up-scaled Russian bombardment effort over East Ghouta follows the very recent reinforcement of its air group in Syria represented by the arrival of ten new warplanes (as far as visual confirmation confirms) among which are two Su-57 stealth fighters.