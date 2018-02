© Zhang Lei/ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images



Russian warplanes have gone all-out over the skies of Damascus' East Ghouta region for another night, carrying out consecutive relay bombings against militant targets for hours on end.According to military-affiliated sources, Russian airpower conducted a general strike mission across all of militant-held East Ghouta, targeting rebel tactical positions, movements and gathering points with precision weapons.The up-scaled Russian bombardment effort over East Ghouta follows the very recent reinforcement of its air group in Syria represented by the arrival of ten new warplanes (as far as visual confirmation confirms) among which are two Su-57 stealth fighters