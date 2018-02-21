Society's Child
Russia joins Damascus' offensive on terrorist-held East Ghouta - pulverizes defenses with heavy air raids
Andrew Illingworth
Al Masdar News
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 16:56 UTC
Al Masdar News
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 16:56 UTC
Military-affiliated sources report that Russian airpower conducted heavy precision strikes across multiple rebel-held districts east of Damascus city targeting militant tactical positions, gatherings and movements.
As of the last reports two hours ago, Russian jets were still carrying-out raids over East Ghouta.
In particular, it is believed that the Russian combat aircraft have placed considerable emphasis on striking rebel fire support positions (such as anti-tank missile dug-outs and heavy machine gun nests) with precision weapons.
During the past couple of days, opposition sources have claimed that Russian warplanes raided East Ghouta, however all such reports are untrue and it is not until around midnight on Monday to Tuesday that Russian jets started to conduct strikes against militant targets throughout the region.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Wild, weird weather: Record cold West, record warm East, and flooding in central US
- Downtown San Francisco streets littered with garbage, drug needles, and feces
- Russia joins Damascus' offensive on terrorist-held East Ghouta - pulverizes defenses with heavy air raids
- Newsweek staffers threaten mass resignation, claim parent company tried to shut down investigation of owners
- Denver experiences a 72 degree temperature drop within 40 hours
- Scientists blame the 'fudge factor' on failed global warming policies
- Sessions announces investigation of FBI for possible FISA surveillance misconduct
- Most distant supernova observed by astronomers
- Not just the Parkland police and FBI: Florida school also ignored 'multiple' warnings about gunman Cruz
- Babies can recover language related tasks after a left-side stroke
- Turkey considers chemical castration to combat rise in pedophilic abuse
- Russia ready to help negotiate Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
- "Russian bots" - How the anti-Russian lobby creates fake news
- Jewish settlers who kill Palestinians receive government stipends
- Flashback: How the CIA and its Qatari partners helped create Syria's Jabhat al Nusra
- Iranian official warns Israel: Tehran's retaliation will 'level Tel Aviv to the ground,'
- The overmedication of the elderly
- 6 bodily tissues that can be regenerated through nutrition
- Is the Netherlands a 'narco-state'? Police union sends warning on overstretched resources
- Opioid crisis: How to kill 300,000 Americans
- Sessions announces investigation of FBI for possible FISA surveillance misconduct
- Russia ready to help negotiate Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
- "Russian bots" - How the anti-Russian lobby creates fake news
- Flashback: How the CIA and its Qatari partners helped create Syria's Jabhat al Nusra
- Iranian official warns Israel: Tehran's retaliation will 'level Tel Aviv to the ground,'
- Russiagate suddenly becomes bigger with Mueller indictments
- Fmr US ambassador to Russia says American meddling is bad, but Russia's is worse
- ISIS troops reportedly redeployed to Afghanistan & Pakistan
- Veteran CIA officer Kevin Shipp exposes the 'Shadow Government' (VIDEO)
- The new consensus is that Russia committed an "act of war" on par with Pearl Harbor and 9/11 - should the US respond accordingly?
- Another misleading Mueller indictment: "Russian meddling" turns out to be a commercial marketing scheme - and nothing more
- Hysteria: Is that Russia troll farm an act of war?
- Bought and paid for? Westminster councillor received lavish gifts and hospitality 514 times in 3 years
- 'Walked away': North Korea's 'murderous regime' refused to meet Pence, and hear US ultimatum - VP's office
- Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov: US threats with new sanctions seek to escalate tensions before election
- All eyes on the Middle East as all-out war between Israel and Iran becomes a greater possibility
- Belligerent Netanyahu says to UN Chief: 'Golan Heights will remain in Israel's hands forever'
- Best of the Web: In-depth analysis: US protecting ISIS to weaken rivals, justify and expand indefinite US occupation of Syria
- Mr. Trump, I am Russian and I am not laughing
- The US is uniting Turkey, Russia and Iran with its animosity
- Downtown San Francisco streets littered with garbage, drug needles, and feces
- Russia joins Damascus' offensive on terrorist-held East Ghouta - pulverizes defenses with heavy air raids
- Newsweek staffers threaten mass resignation, claim parent company tried to shut down investigation of owners
- Not just the Parkland police and FBI: Florida school also ignored 'multiple' warnings about gunman Cruz
- Turkey considers chemical castration to combat rise in pedophilic abuse
- Jewish settlers who kill Palestinians receive government stipends
- Is the Netherlands a 'narco-state'? Police union sends warning on overstretched resources
- Opioid crisis: How to kill 300,000 Americans
- Russian hunter skis for 10 hours through taiga at night to get help for injured comrade
- Russian Communist Party seek property confiscation as punishment for serious crime
- Internationally influential evangelist Billy Graham, dies at 99
- Will Russians be allowed to fly the national flag at PyeongChang Games closing ceremony?
- The irony: How CNN and MSNBC 'colluded' with Russian trolls (VIDEO)
- Illegal immigrant arrested after raping 7-year-old girl and her mother
- More gender equality leads to less women in STEM fields, not more
- War on terror expanded: The war on dissent and the specter of divisiveness
- Professor Jordan B. Peterson: A hero for our times?
- Head teacher under fire over Millennial tirade
- Radical liberal indoctrination in schools: It's worse than you think
- Americans express shock at acts of disorganized violence and are oblivious to its organized violence
- The Deep State and the history of the FBI: Federal Blackmail Investigation
- During the Little Ice Age Empires collapsed while the Netherlands flourished
- 75 years ago humanity witnessed the birth of Paricutín Volcano in Oaxaca, Mexico
- Ancient elephants & Mayan shrine: World's largest underwater caves reveal staggering history (VIDEO)
- "Mosaic" skulls linked to mysterious Denisovan humans who became extinct in last ice age
- European's white skin did not come from Neanderthals and may be relatively recent
- 100,000 year old skulls may belong to elusive Denisovans
- Ancient 'Hades' Gate' still emitting poison gas centuries after mysterious deaths
- The forgotten murders of the Osage Nation for the oil beneath their land
- 13,500-year-old Dutch work of art found in the North Sea
- Archaeological surprise found beneath Tomb of Jonah in Iraq
- Top Russian commander debunks myths about the Soviet war in Afghanistan
- Review: Solzhenitsyn on the history of Jews in Russia
- Archeologists using laser scans discover ancient 'lost' city built by the Purépecha in western Mexico
- Crimean bridge builders unearth spectacular archaeological find
- Sorry, not everyone felt that way: Racism, rationalization and the potential of white allyship
- Fascinating discoveries suggest Isle of May was a healing centre for hundreds of years (PHOTOS)
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- Most distant supernova observed by astronomers
- Babies can recover language related tasks after a left-side stroke
- Immortality coming soon - for 'some of us'
- Mexico: Flooded cave yields ancient human and animal remains
- Infrasound microphones could predict volcano eruptions before they hit
- Google's AI hopes to use retinal imaging to predict heart disease and hypertension
- A single volcano can change Earth's atmosphere - expert
- CIA's plan to retrieve a Soviet submarine from the ocean floor - prospects for deep sea mining
- Autoimmunity problems in relation to neurological disorders
- Puzzling change in Southern Ocean revealed by CSIRO
- President of the Gran Sasso Science Institute: The discovery of gravitational waves marks the start of a new era in astronomy
- Brainwave measurements finds mechanism of how exercising to music enhances the experience
- 'Part of your body': Japanese researchers reveal on-skin display
- A magnetic 'wormhole' that connects two regions of space has been created by scientists
- Five Years after the Chelyabinsk Meteor: NASA's efforts in planetary defense
- Edible electronics on the menu next!
- Can Olympic figure skaters break the aerial 5-spin barrier?
- Scientists working on making actual 'sheeple' so they can harvest human organs from sheep
- Asteroids may hold the key to the chemical origins of life
- A person's genes may reveal the time of their death
- Wild, weird weather: Record cold West, record warm East, and flooding in central US
- Denver experiences a 72 degree temperature drop within 40 hours
- Scientists blame the 'fudge factor' on failed global warming policies
- New Zealand blasted by heavy dump of summer SNOW as ex-cyclone Gita wreaks havoc and turns weather patterns on their head (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
- Canadian city plagued by mysterious humming noise has been driving residents mad for years
- Four Finless porpoises found dead around Hong Kong
- Four-year-old boy killed by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Study reveals worrying levels of microplastics in Atlantic deep sea fish
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sinabung eruption signals 'year without a summer' cycle (VIDEO)
- NASA: 'Unusually cold winter' causes Lake Erie to ice over while nearly 60% of lakes ice-covered
- Heavy snowfall sets records in Norway, raises concerns
- Blue whale carcass washes up on the coast of Chile
- Two children die from dog bites in Kheri, India - third such incident in a week
- Man gored by bison on Catalina Island, California
- Yellowstone: 200 quakes in just 10 days after warning that magma is causing strain on the surface
- "Fireball": Lightning strike damages ancient Scottish castle (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
- Former cyclone Gita hits New Zealand; state of emergency declared in Christchurch
- Earthquake swarm intensifies at Grímsey island, Iceland
- Big Island, Maui summits in Hawaii receive snowfall
- 'Red notice' issued to airlines as Sinabung volcano eruption shoots ash 16,000ft in Indonesia (VIDEOS)
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- The overmedication of the elderly
- 6 bodily tissues that can be regenerated through nutrition
- Drinking alcohol one of the keys to longevity says long term study of nonagenerians
- Grains are not a health food, but a recreational treat that spikes your blood sugar and makes you hungrier
- Grass to the rescue: Why pasture raised beef is healthier for people and the soil
- Man left with two beating hearts after transplant surgery surprise
- Magnesium and why you need it for optimal health
- The benefits of Ashwagandha for men's health
- Dr. Davis: Is sugar making you age faster?
- What a difference 6 inches can make: Are you ready to start sleeping on an incline?
- Get to know your moles
- The Precautionary Principle asks 'How much harm is avoidable?' rather than 'How much harm is acceptable?'
- French wine study shows humans can taste fungicides and glyphosate-based herbicides
- Postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard medical school explains the power of reiki
- Known Monsanto propagandist, Dr. Miller authored Newsweek hit piece calling organic food a 'scam'
- Where did medicine go wrong? The strange world of vaccines, pregnancy and children
- FDA's regulatory overreach reflects a poor understanding of Homeopathy
- Record flu season causes concerns global pandemic is not far off
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- Experts admit in mainstream news that mutations in virus caused by flu shot have worsened the epidemic
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
Did The Donald and Rocket Man secretly meet at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang?
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
I would love to see Southey attempt to debate Peterson. I imagine it would be hilarious for about the first 5 minutes and then painful to watch as...
That was one of the sayings when I lived there..."If you don't like the weather...wait five minutes, it will change"...
Looks like the FBI's been fucked up since their very beginning.
Diseased Streets Pretty much how I always imagined it...
HashAttack2 states my thoughts exactly. I would add -- The sheeple must be frightened and traumatized, distracted and diverted. The...
Comment: As usual, the U.S. is not pleased that Syria and Russia are obliterating terrorist forces in Syria, calling for an "immediate cessation" of the "regime's" "violations". In U.S.-speak, killing terrorists is a violation... of something. The U.S. will only ever be pleased if Syria gives up and subjects itself to the rule of fanatic terrorists. Thankfully, that's not going to happen. Thanks to Russia.