"The information that the Syrian army has retreated and could not enter Afrin under attack from the Turkish Armed Forces is not true. Yesterday, a large group of soldiers from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), linked to the Syrian army, arrived in Afrin to, jointly with the Kurdish self-defense units of the YPG, confront the Turkish military and the [Free Syrian Army] FSA," Haseke told Sputnik.

"While approaching Afrin, they were attacked by Turkish artillery, which resulted in the death of two fighters and three wounded. Despite this, they arrived in Afrin and joined detachments of the YPG. At present, the fighting is ongoing at the front in Afrin. The fighters arrived in the city with heavy weapons and armored vehicles and, together with YPG squads, confronted the aggressors. Today there were no dead or wounded among the militiamen," he specified.

The Syrian people's forces arrived in Afrin to voluntarily defend their land. Afrin is part of the Syrian territory. Our doors are open to anyone who intends to fight against Turkey and the groups it supports," he said.

"New units of the popular militia have arrived in Afrin to support its population in the fight against the Islamic state terrorist organization [Daesh, banned in Russia], as well as the continuing Turkish aggression in the region," a SANA correspondent reported from the city.

"We maintain contact with the Syrian army, authorities in Afrin and the Kurdish self-defense units (YPG). The forces sent [to Afrin] are directed from the Syrian government, from the command of the Syrian army. Erdogan turned out to be a bad road policeman today, saying that he stopped the movement of Syrian forces that were heading to Afrin. These words are wrong, the forces are is already in Afrin," YPG spokesman Reizan Hedu said.

"The [Turkish] president, the government and the Turkish media made statements with a confessional implication, stating that these forces are Shiite. We in Syria are proud of our confessional and national diversity. We have been rebuffing Turkish aggression for 32 days, which in military terms has been unsuccessful. They may have advanced to a number of positions, but in general the military campaign has been unsuccessful," he added.

"We are not talking about the official contact between us and the Syrian regime. There is a certain mechanism created by us as one of the three guarantor countries within the framework of the Astana process and aimed at coordinating actions in Syrian territory. We send messages to the Syrian regime through Russia and Iran. An indirect contact does exist, but in emergency situations, if necessary, our intelligence can establish direct or indirect contact. At the present moment there is no question of direct contacts between Ankara and Damascus in political or other spheres," Kalin stated.

"There have been reports that YPG and the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime reached an agreement. We approached the reports with caution. Yesterday, we have witnessed an attempt of 40-50 vehicles coming from Aleppo to enter Afrin. [The attempt] was foiled with the help of artillery," Kalin said, as quoted by the Haberturk media outlet.

What Happened?

Commenting on the information, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad stated, "I have no information about where the Syrian army is currently [located] in Afrin. We believe that what Turkey had done is aggression and we will fight it by all means. It is an aggression against the Syrian people and its territorial integrity."

Turkey's Warning

"Tonight about a dozen pickups were seen moving towards Afrin. But then there was shelling [from the side of the Turkish Armed Forces], and they had to return. So far, this is all over. Yesterday we spoke with respected [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and respected [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani; we have agreements on this topic. Unfortunately, some terrorist groups sometimes make erroneous decisions themselves, this is unacceptable, and they will be held accountable for it," Erdogan told journalists in Ankara.

"Turkish forces will encircle Afrin's center in the upcoming days. Thus, we will cut off any external help, so that nobody could strike a secret bargain. We will show those, who want to create a terrorist corridor on Turkey's southern border, that it's not an easy task," Erdogan said at a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"It is quite clear that the reports on the agreement between the regime and the YPG are black propaganda. However, this does not mean that there cannot be any secret and dirty bargaining there," Kalin said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

"Turkish soldiers will enter Afrin, and our flag [...] will go up on a flagpole towards the height it deserves," Bahceli told his party's parliamentary group.

Int'l Reaction

"Turkey will not allow the creation of a terrorist corridor along its borders, as well as a terrorist army. All necessary measures will be taken in this regard," the Turkish National Security Council said in a statement in mid-January.

"The Secretary just days ago sat down and met with his counterpart and also with President Erdogan. They agreed to sit down and have a series of meetings, some working groups that they put together where we can look at determining ways that we can better confront the situation there [Afrin]," said Heather Nauert, State Department spokesperson.

Reports About Chemical Attacks in Afrin

"Not a single civilian died as part of the Olive Branch operation. However, a negative campaign is ongoing against the operation. There have been media reports about a chemical attack. This absolutely does not correspond to reality," Aksoy said at a briefing in Ankara.

"Our foreign minister has held talks with over 20 foreign colleagues, we have talked to the representatives of 34 countries and informed them about the course of the operation and continue to do that not only at the official level but also through holding conferences, via media and social networks," Aksoy said.

"Olive Branch"

The more battles, the less access we have to people who need help, whether people were displaced due to clashes in the Afrin region or in Eastern Ghouta. Every new day of fighting brings new suffering. Every day of fighting increases the risk of confrontation between different powerful parties involved in this conflict," said Stephane Dujarrik, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, commenting on the escalation of the situation in Afrin.On Saturday, the Syrian SANA news agency reported, citing doctors from Afrin, that at leastPrior to that, on Friday, Reizan Hedu, a spokesman for the Kurdish self-defense forces, said that theduring its operation in Afrin, which is prohibited by international conventions.Responding to these reports, Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hami Aksoy stated on Wednesday that they didn't correspond to reality.The spokesman stressed that other states were being informed about Turkey's operation in Afrin on an ongoing basis.Since January 20 Turkey has been conducting a military operation, codenamed "Olive Branch," against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed YPG, which is considered by Ankara to be affiliated with the Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK), regarded by Turkey as a terrorist organization.Ankara launched the military campaign in response to the announcement of the United States that Washington would train a 30,000-strong border security force on the territory within Syria controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance dominated by the YPG allegedly associated with the PKK, banned in Turkey.