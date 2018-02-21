Leveraging the Caliphate

"... and we know that this was growing... We saw that Daesh was growing in strength, and we thought Assad was threatened. We thought, however, we could probably manage - that Assad would then negotiate."

"... the Islamic State was effectively on the same side as the West , especially in Syria, and in all its other warzones was certainly in the same camp as the West's regional allies."

Bombing Syria... Again

© Newsweek



© Daily Kos



Live to Fight Another Day

"America's goal in Syria is to create enough pressure on Assad, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah so they will negotiate a power-sharing accord... that would also ease Assad out of power."

© NYT

"The Islamic State is expected to make its last stand not in Raqqa but in an area that encompasses the borders with Iraq and Jordan and much of Syria's modest oil reserves, making it important in stabilizing Syria and influencing its neighboring countries. Whoever lays claim to the sparsely populated area in this 21st-century version of the Great Game not only will take credit for seizing what is likely to be the Islamic State's last patch of a territorial caliphate in Syria, but also will play an important role in determining Syria's future and the postwar dynamics of the region."

"... received information from Knowledgeable and independent sources confirming reaching a deal between the International Coalition and the Syria Democratic Forces in one hand; and the 'Islamic State' organization in the other hand, and the deal stated the exit of the remaining members of the 'Islamic State' organization out of Al-Raqqah city."

"... came back with the agreement of the US administration for those terrorists to head to Deir al-Zor."

"US-backed forces advanced in north-eastern areas under ISIS control, with little or no military engagement: ISIS pulled out from more than 28 villages and oil and gas fields east of the Euphrates River, surrendering these to the Kurdish-US forces following an understanding these reached with the terrorist group."

Protecting the Pretext

"Keeping Syria poor and unable to finance reconstruction suits short-term US objectives because it protects Israel and will serve as a drain on Iranian resources, on which Syria must rely as it struggles to reestablish state services and rebuild as the war winds down."

by "promoting Kurdish nationalism in Syria," the US "hopes to deny Iran and Russia the fruits of their victory," while "keeping Damascus weak and divided."

protected the Islamic State from a full territorial defeat in Syria

"... their own side could be allowing small Isis pockets to survive so they can attack and weaken the regime and its main backer in the region, Iran."

Steven Chovanec is an independent journalist and analyst based in Chicago, Illinois. He has a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Sociology from Roosevelt University, and has written for numerous outlets such as The Hill, TeleSur, Consortium News, and others. Follow him on Twitter @stevechovanec