Keller police are collaborating with the town of Westlake to build a police substation on the Westlake Academy campusThe academy's board of trustees approved the plan in early February, before a school shooting killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla.Keller Police Chief Michael Wilson said the plan for a substation addresses policing complexities created by the state charter school's corporate-style layout.The plan comes after a series of mass shootings that have motivated schools to look for better methods and enforcement to prevent such tragedies in schools.The substation is under construction in an existing Westlake Academy building and will be completed in spring 2019The town of Westlake and Keller police have been regional partners since 2002. Wilson said the plan for a substation emerged as a result of ongoing analysis and security audits and was not in response to any specific event."We're always looking for trends," Wilson said.The substation will serve as a resource center and checkout point for five to six officers during school hours. There are no school resource officers assigned to the Westlake Academy campus, a circumstance Wilson said is due to the academy's layout and learning style.At present, the Keller Police Department has two patrol officers and two traffic officers serving the town of Westlake. The department does not anticipate hiring any new officers due to the substation.Westlake is a Fort Worth suburb located on the border of Denton and Tarrant counties. The town had a population of 1,124 in 2016, according to federal census data.Westlake was identified as the most affluent neighborhood in America by Forbes in 2011, with an estimated annual median household income of $250,000.