© Long Now Foundatio
Amazon's Jeff Bezos just revealed video of a massive 10,000-year clock that's being built inside a West Texas mountain.

The clock is 500 feet tall and powered by the Earth's thermal cycles, Bezos said in a tweet Tuesday.

"It's a special Clock, designed to be a symbol, an icon for long-term thinking," a blog post signed by Bezos says.

The clock has been in the works for nearly three decades, according to the post, and is designed to tick once a year. The century hand advances once every 100 years, and the cuckoo comes out on the millennium.


The project was initiated by Danny Hillis in 1989. Bezos said he's been "helping Danny with the project for the last half dozen years."
Carved into the mountain are five room-sized anniversary chambers, each marking one year, 10 years, 100 years, 1,000 years, and 10,000 years. This image shows a workman polishing parts of the steel and titanium mechanism
"Building a Clock inside a remote mountain is a big task. Construction is under way, and we're making progress every day," the post reads.
Prototype of the Long Now Foundation 10,000 year clock.