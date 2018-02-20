Hama

on Tuesday as armed groups in the Eastern Ghouta area continued their breach of the de-escalation zones agreement, targeting residential areas and public facilities in Damascus and its countryside with rocket shells.A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that tens of rocket and mortar shells fired by armed groups fell in al-Abbasyein, Bab Touma, al-Sha'alan, al-Bramkeh, and al-Qassaa areas, leaving 6 civilians dead and 34 others injured, in addition to damaging cars, public and private properties.The source said earlier that a rocket shell landed on al-Abbasyein square injuring nine civilians, while two persons were killed due to shelling attacks on the vicinity of al-Tahrir and Umawyeen Squares.Meanwhile, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that armed groups fired a number of shells at Jaramana city in Damascus Countryside, killing one civilian, injuring six others, and damaging shops and houses.Later, two persons were killed, 5 other injured in shells fired by armed group on Jaramana.The source added that a number of shells were fired at the surroundings of al-Rae'es square in Jaramana city injuring many civilians and causing material damages.Earlier, SANA's reporter said that mortar shells landed in agricultural fields in Jaramana area, causing damage to the crops and equipment used by the farmers.The reporter added that Syrian Arab Army units responded to the attacks by targeting with precise strikes the areas from which shells were fired, destroying a number of rocket launchers and fortified positions and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.Meanwhile, three rocket shells, fired by the terrorist organizations, caused material damage in Salhab city of northwestern Hama countryside.The terrorist organizations operating al-Lataminah village in the northwestern countryside of Hama targeted on Tuesday Salhab city with three rocket shells causing material damage in several houses and farms, SANA correspondent said.