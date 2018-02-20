US deficit spending
© Real Investment Advice
Make America great again means spend money you don't have. This is not a recipe for success but rather one of failure. When do we come to our senses that America is bankrupted?





Peter Schiff speaking about the imminent economic crash looming just around the corner. Recorded at Cambridge House VRIC on January 22nd 2018. If this talk seems a bit commercial, that's because it was an investment workshop.