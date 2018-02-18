© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS



Moscow - The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has dismissed the charges with interference in the U.S. electoral processes, brought on by the special counsel Robert Mueller, as an absurdity.She wrote about it at her page in Facebook."It turns our the U.S. Department of Justice believes there were thirteen of them," Zakharova wrote. "On Friday, the US authorities issued official charges with the alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to thirteen individuals and three organizations in Russia, as follows from the documents published by the US Department of Justice.One of the thirteen persons embraced by the charges is businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.The other twelve persons are Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, Prigozhin and Vladimir Venkov.The aforementioned individuals are charged with the use of fake American personas, social medial media platforms and the Internet in general "to advance their scheme" aimed at "impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of government" through an ostensible interference with the American political processes and electoral proceduresThe list of the three organizations includes the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, which the Mueller-led investigation claims has taken part in the efforts "to defraud the US" since 2014.