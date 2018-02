© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

According to the indictment,Their plans included political rallies and posing as grassroots groups. However, the examples provided in the document raise questions about how they could have ever been effective in swaying the election.In a nutshell, the plan was to hold rallies for and against both Clinton and Trump and to promote social media groups focusing on political and social issues.On May 29, 2016, the defendants arranged for an American to stand in front of the White House and hold a sign reading: "Happy 55th Birthday Dear Boss."According to the indictment, participants in thehe indictment does not outline the actual content of the comments posted.Demonstrating evil genius, the defendants used a number of hashtags in their social media posts, such as #Trump2016 and #Hillary4Prison.On a Muslim account, they posted: "American Muslims are boycotting elections today, most of the American Muslim voters refuse to vote for Hillary Clinton because she wants to continue the war on Muslims in the middle east and voted yes for invading Iraq."The defendants organized a number of political rallies, posting about them on their social media accounts and asking other groups to promote them.For the "Support Hillary, Save American Muslims" rally on July 9, 2016, in Washington DC,This was actually reported by the Daily Beast in September.Two "March for Trump, Down with Hillary" rallies were also organized in July 2016. This was also reported by the Daily Beast.In one instance, defendants asked a US citizen to build a cage for someone to stand in dressed as Clinton in a prison uniform.