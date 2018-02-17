FBI Robert Mueller
The mainstream media's year-long narrative that the Trump campaign "colluded" with Russian officials continued to crumble Friday, with special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment claiming foreign agents held anti-Trump, pro-Hillary rallies in 2016.

Mueller's court filings show 13 Russian nationals attempted to sow chaos throughout the election cycle and beyond; holding competing events for both Trump and Clinton on the same day in the same city.

"On one day, Nov. 12, 2016, the defendants organized a rally in New York to 'show your support for President-elect Donald Trump' while at the same time organizing a 'Trump is NOT my president rally' that also was held in New York," writes CNBC.

NBC News also reports that the Russian agents held a "Support Hillary" rally in July 2016 in Washington, DC.

The bombshell revelations throw even more cold water on the liberal conspiracy theory that President Trump and his staff "colluded" with Russian officials to steal the election from Hillary Clinton; just one of many excuses commonly touted by the former Secretary of State following her stunning defeat.