Soros
Billionaire globalist George Soros has called for the European Union to regulate Facebook and Google because he believes people are being "manipulated". Nothing to do with pro-Brexit and Eurosceptic movements across the world utilising social media to reach a wide audience, of course!

In an article published on the Guardian website, Soros refers to the companies as a "public menace" which regulators need "to protect society against them".

Soros also says Facebook "interferes with the functioning of democracy and the integrity of elections" because he claims people "can be easily manipulated".

"This danger does not loom only in the future; it played an important role in the 2016 US presidential election," he writes.

His delusions go even further. He says that social media companies are "public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulation".

Westmonster thinks the open-borders facilitator is a bit of a hypocrite, given his penchant for 'meddling' all over the globe!

Over the summer, Soros met EU President Jean-Claude Juncker and other top EU officials several times behind closed doors - with reporters unable to ask questions to the pair afterwards.

His name came up nearly 60 times in emails released by WIkiLeaks relating to the US Presidential race.

Last week, it was revealed his foundation would be donating £500k to a campaign dedicated to overturning the Brexit vote.