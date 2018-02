© AFP 2018/ ERIC PIERMONT



Instead of digging into Donald Trump's alleged "Russia ties," the world would be better off focusing more on what billionaire political activist George Soros is doing, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, has said.In comments broadcast by Fox News on Sunday, Farage said that even though Soros hasn't done anything illegal,"We all need to wake up to who George Soros is and how big his [ Open Society Foundations ] organization is," Farage warned.he added. Nigel Farage also accused the Hungarian-born Soros of funding organizations, which seek to overturn the British people's vote for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, Fox News reported.The New York-based George Soros has saidA former refugee from communist Hungary, who managed to make $1 billion as a currency speculator betting against the British pound on Black Wednesday, September 16, 1992, George Soros believes that the 2016 vote to leave the EU was a tragic mistake which was bound to weaken the United Kingdom.