What we saw at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is no less shocking and horrific than every school shooting we've seen since Columbine in 1999. Seventeen people were killed at the hands of 19-year-old shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, who was expelled from the school and banned from returning to campus.It's the type of shooting that makes you sick to your stomach.You want to get all the facts and gather all the information that you can to ensure that a tragedy such as this never happens again. However, the media has been trying to convince you that these types of shootings where there are mass casualties are happening every day.Ever since then, the talking point was corrected in that there were actually 18 school shootings in 45 days . And many in both the media and politics have used it as a rallying cry to make some legislative push to impose new restrictions on guns.Of the 18 school shootings as listed by the pro-gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund , here's what actually happened in each of these cases:Now, you'll notice that there are 19 shooting incidents listed above, not 18 like the media were trying to make you believe. That's because the third incident on the list involving a pellet gun and a school bus has at least been ruled out as a "school shooting," after it was included in the list of 11 school shootings by the media after the shooting in Benton, Ky., on Jan. 23 And of all the shootings listed above, only two qualify as mass school shootings - the one in Benton, Ky., and the shooting in Parkland this week. Everything else was either an isolated incident, non-school-related, or an accident.