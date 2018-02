U.S. House of Representatives Cynthia McKinney: YouTube, YouTube

Congressman Trey Gowdy: YouTube, YouTube, YouTube

Former U.S. Department Of State official Steve Pieczenik: YouTube

Senator John Decamp: YouTube, YouTube

Senator Nancy Schaefer: YouTube, www.YouTube

Senator Chuck Grassley: YouTube

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Paul Nehlen: YouTube

Former FBI translator Sibel Edmonds: YouTube

Former CIA agent Robert Steele: YouTube

Former CIA agent Kevin Shipp: YouTube

Former CIA agent John Kiriakou: YouTube

Former U.N. Peacekeeper Kathryn Bolkovac: YouTube

Former head of the Los Angeles FBI Ted Gunderson: YouTube, YouTube

Former U.K. Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll: YouTube, Mirror

Wiltshire Police Chief Mike Veale: Daily Mail

Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone: YouTube

U.K. Member of Parliament Tom Watson: YouTube

Former U.K. Member of Parliament Barbara Castle: YouTube

Belgian Member of Parliament Laurent Louis: YouTube

Former manager of the Housing Department at the U.K. Lambeth Council Bulic Forsythe: YouTube

This is a list of current and former government officials exposing the pedophiles who run our world. The only way this will ever change is when a critical mass of people becomes aware to it.List of videos from link:h/t frisbee_coach