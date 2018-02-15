© Wilfredo Lee/AP



The first time the Florida poet Devin Coleman voted was also his last.It was 2000, Gore v. Bush - when his was among millions of votes in play as the US Supreme Court called the winner and set the eventual arc of American affairs.Not long thereafter, Mr. Coleman was involved in a fight at a house party. His arrest led to eventual burglary charges, a prison sentence, and the revocation of his right to vote.Nearly two decades later, Coleman, now 39, is a father, published author, public speaker, and college graduate. But he says his disenfranchisement has shaded those successes."Everything in my life has been affected by my conviction - even after I paid my debt," says the author of "Prisoner to Poet: Thoughts of an incarcerated soul." "At this point, [reclaiming my full citizenship] has become a life's journey for redemption."Rebuked for violating the First and 14th Amendments to the US Constitution, Mr. Scott joins other Republican state politicians facing legal blowback from measures that courts have ruled discriminate, whether by effect or intent - or both - against black Americans."We are in a new moment," says Bryan Sells, a civil rights lawyer in Atlanta. "We are [as a country] reevaluating the value of the right to vote and of unrigged systems. It's not because the system was less rigged before. People are just caring about it more in the last five years."Advocates for restoring voting rights increasingly see it, he says, as a moral focus on the meaning of citizenship.But passing the amendment may be an uphill battle in the Sunshine State, where law and order command a heavy respect.