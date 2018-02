© NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Italian police have arrested two more Nigerian immigrants in their investigation into the brutal murder of Pamela Mastropietro, the Roman 18-year-old whose dismembered remains were found inside two suitcases outside Macerata in central Italy earlier this month.Shortly after the murder, law enforcement officials arrested Innocent Oseghale, a 29-year-old Nigerian drug dealer, and afterward discovered blood-stained clothes, large kitchen knives, a cleaver, and other items belonging to the murdered woman in the man's apartment. They immediately began a search for the man's accomplices since various elements of the crime indicated the participation of more than one person.On Saturday, police arrested two more Nigerian asylum-seekers, 22-year-old Lucky Desmond and 27-year-old Awelima Lucky, respectively living in Montecassiano and Macerata. One of the two men was reportedly fleeing toward the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which made the arrests all the more pressing., based in part on a coroner's report delivered Friday evening, which provided further details of the murder.In the analysis of the woman's mutilated corpse, investigators found that, including the victim's neck and a portion of the genital organs.The prosecutor's office declared Saturday that the investigation was officially closed following the arrest of the three men believed responsible for the macabre crime.Italian Minister of the Interior Marco Minniti has promised "severe punishments" for the guilty parties in the murder.Over 620,000 migrants have entered Italy since 2013 with the majority still in the country, since borders to the north with France, Switzerland and Austria have been virtually shut down to prevent migrants from streaming north.The immigration question is expected to be one of the decisive issues in Italy's March 4 national elections, following on years of virtually unchecked mass immigration, mostly from northern Africa.In recent declarations, the leader of the Forza Italia Party, Silvio Berlusconi, said that the presence of so many undocumented migrants represents a "time bomb" for Italy, adding that the solution lies in deporting at least 600,000 migrants., with an increase of 0.4 percent in the crime rate for each increase of 1 percent in the number of immigrants in a given area.The analysis conducted by the Confcommercio group revealed that