Speaking on the sidelines of an Iraq donors conference in Kuwait on February 13, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson rejected claims that the US lacks support in Syria. The diplomat epmhasized that Washington controls a large part of the country's oil fields and area and this allows it to influence the situation.that the US is "very active" in the so-called Geneva format "both in terms of working with the opposition voices to unify them and have them working toward an objective, andHe further added thatthat "see things the same way we [Washington] do in terms of a unified Syria, a democratic Syria, with the Syrian people deciding their own future through a new constitution and election.