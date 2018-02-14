© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin

Syrian government forces discovered warehouses stocked with weapons and ammunition, including arms produced in Israel, in Deir Ez-Zor, which had been liberated from the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) on February 14. A day later, the Syrian state news agency released footage of the weapons.Warehouses stocked with a large number of rockets, mortars, tank shells and other ammunition were discovered in Al Boukamal and Al Mayadin areas, according to SANA, Syria's state-run news agency. As the report specified, some of the found weapons were produced in Israel.However, no official comments on the reports from the Syrian or Israeli side followed.