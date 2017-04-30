Syriana Analysis addresses the recent bombings of Israel and US on Syria, elaborating the geopolitical goals behind these strikes.
"Syria Lambasting Israel for Aiding ISIL"
Apr 20, 2017, Nizar Abboud:
"At the UN Security Council the Syrian delegate, Bashar Al-Jafari attacks Israel's help to terrorist group, including ISIL in Syria."
~Excerpts of what Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari stated:
"...it's a very dubious silence that we meet here in the council regarding Israeli policies and practices. This is what has encouraged Israel to continue its practice of occupation and settlement building. It's also why Israel has violated the plan of disengagement regarding the Golan and all issues related to combating terrorism.
It's also why this is why Israel has offered its support to various armed terrorist groups in particular on the Syrian Golan, in particular than al-Nusra Front. This is a body this is a group that the United Nations considers as a terrorist group. Well, this group actually receives assistance from Israel.
Israel has facilitated the the movement of these terrorist groups through the line of demarcation line and as a result of that these groups have threatened the Syrian people and it's the Qatari regime also that has offered its support to these groups.
Israel has not contented itself with offering support to these groups but in fact it has also tried to violate Syrian airspace and to attack Syria this took place on the seventeenth of March of this year in Palmyra Israel provided its assistance to Da'esh which was present in the area there just then.
All this clearly shows that Israel and terrorism are the two sides of the same coin.
When we say that Israel and terrorism are indeed the two faces of the same coin we need to recall that the history of Zionism itself is a history of terrorism: The goal is to kill and to violate the rights of others, and to base itself on a legend of a religious state which in fact is against all international laws. In fact it's a state that doesn't respect the freedom, justice or any principle.
...A state that creates millions of refugees cannot speak of democracy, does not have the right to speak of human values does not have the right to speak like this even though it is responsible for chaos, for the spread of weapons of mass destruction.
When this entity it's up continues to distort history, to rob territory, to perpetrate massacres against this Arab peoples who live under occupation.
We see that this state has an arsenal of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons and it is protected by the member states of the Security Council even what as we have tried to create a nuclear weapons free zone in the Middle East.
The world cannot disregard the fact that it is on the basis of the Balfour Declaration that this entity was created and this has had a serious impact on the history of humankind.
In fact a racist entity that excludes everyone else and that is based on an extremist religious ideology continues to operate in the region, which in many ways is hardly different from the methods used by Da'esh.
We insist on the Syrian sovereignty on occupied Golan based on the fourth of June 1967 borders. This is a right that is not subject to discussion, it is an inalienable right and we can this can not we cannot make any concessions on this. Our right on this has been violated and we have to make sure that this territory returns to its rightful owners.
We have to call on Israel to free Sedki al-Maket (also: Sedqi al-Maqt) - who we call the Syrian Mandela - and others who are in Israeli prisons for taking pictures, taking photos that prove that Israel is cooperating with the al-Nusra Front on the occupied Paris Syrian Golan these photos were taken this is why these the 2 Syrian individuals were arrested by Israel."
