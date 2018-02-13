A snowstorm brought more than just 7 inches of snow to Chicago -- it caused a rare snownado caught on camera by a local woman.Amber Connor captured video Friday of the snownado, a winter whirlwind also known as a snow devil, swirling at the side of a Chicago road.The video shows the mini tornado spinning snow through the air next to a line of parked cars.The footage was filmed amid a snowstorm that dropped more than 7 inches of snow on the area.