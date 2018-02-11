An Israeli pilot whose warplane was shot down by Syrian air defense forces on Saturday morning has died from injuries sustained during the engagement.On Saturday,In a battle that lasted for hours, Israeli warplanes and Syrian anti-aircraft systems traded missile fire - literally dozens of such munitions were loosed - as the latter launchedAt the beginning of the battle, Syrian surface-to-air missile systems downed an Israeli F-16I fighter jet over the occupied Golan Heights (described as 'northern Israel' by Israeli sources).Only video evidence exists for the pilot ejecting.According to emerging reports, the Israeli pilot with serious injuries has died in hospital. No further details were given.Updates to follow.