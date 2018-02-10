© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais



Congress was rushing Thursday to to pass what some analysts said could be the biggest bill, by total dollar amount, in U.S. history,Republican leaders said it was a victory for the Pentagon, envisioning a massive boost in defense spending. Democrats said they won tens of billions of dollars for their priorities, including research, infrastructure and an overall boost in domestic spending.The 652-page bill was announced just before midnight Wednesday.The tougher hurdle will be the House, where some Democrats object to the lack of action on immigration, while conservatives objected to the massive surge in domestic spending.Budget watchdogs, meanwhile, said the bill set their cause back by years.