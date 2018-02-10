Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, walk to the chamber after collaborating on an agreement in the Senate on a two-year, almost $400 billion budget deal that would provide Pentagon and domestic programs with huge spending increases, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Congress was rushing Thursday to to pass what some analysts said could be the biggest bill, by total dollar amount, in U.S. history, setting the stage for perhaps $2 trillion in new spending over the next decade.

Republican leaders said it was a victory for the Pentagon, envisioning a massive boost in defense spending. Democrats said they won tens of billions of dollars for their priorities, including research, infrastructure and an overall boost in domestic spending.

The 652-page bill was announced just before midnight Wednesday.

Senators are expected to approve the bill, which has the backing of both parties' leaders.

The tougher hurdle will be the House, where some Democrats object to the lack of action on immigration, while conservatives objected to the massive surge in domestic spending.

Budget watchdogs, meanwhile, said the bill set their cause back by years.