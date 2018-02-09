© The Free Thought Project

An innocent elderly man's surveillance camera saved him from years in prison after it showed that cops attacked him for no reason and lied about it in their report.Long Island, NY -Robert Besedin, the 72-year-old Air Force veteran has since filed a federal lawsuit against police after he said two officers "pushed him, grab him by his neck, hurled him down four steps and body slammed him to the ground."The force with which the officers attacked Besedin was so brutal that it knocked his hearing aids from his ears.After the officers savagely attacked the innocent elderly man, he was arrested, brought to jail, locked in a cage for days-unable to hear anything without his hearing aids-and charged with felony assault against two Nassau police officers. The only thing is, he never touched them.The fact that Besedin was innocent was of no concern to the officers. In their sworn testimony and their written statement, the officers had accused Besedin of resisting arrest, stating that he "violently flailed his arms, kicked, screamed, and pushed Officer Mantovani down four steps" after a confrontation on Besedin's front porch.Luckily for Besedin, however,While in jail, Besedin told police that there was video of the incident but they never cared to look at it. The charges were held over this innocent man's head for a year because the cops lied and the "investigators" couldn't have cared less about video evidence exonerating Besedin. It was not until this week that all charges were dropped against Besedin, in spite of the original attack happening a year ago."These officers lied," Frederick Brewington, Besedin's lawyer said. "And there's no question they lied."Officers Stephen Beckwith and John Mantovani haven't faced any discipline for their role in beating an innocent elderly man and lying about it in their report either.According to Brewington, police responded to Besedin's home that night because his phone "butt dialed" 911 several times."There's a question of how all those calls were made," Brewington said. "We believe that a good number of them were made accidentally, kind of what we refer to as 'butt calls.'"Regardless of what brought police to Besedin's home that night, attacking an innocent, non-violent man and then lying about it to falsely charge him was a criminal act and the officers need to be held accountable.Sadly, however, if history is any indicator, only the taxpayers of Long Island will pay for the crimes of Nassau's finest.