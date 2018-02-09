© Siegfried Grassegger / Global Look Press

we will be requesting a further 8 days should he not produce anything

A drugs suspect accused of swallowing his stash has spent more than three weeks in police custody as officers wait for him to go to the toilet. Officers are tweeting updates of what they describe as #PooWatch.The 24-year-old man was arrested by officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor West, the gangs and street crime unit, in Harlow, Essex on January 17. He is charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and is allegedly part of a London gang.Officers tweeting updates said on Wednesday: "Day 21/3 weeks for our man on #poowatch still no movements/items to report.They wrote earlier: "We still have no movement, male doesn't seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go."Officers said the man was being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched, adding: "This is his own choice and so far his health is fine."The police said it had publicized the case on social media in order to challengeEssex Police has made a number of journeys to magistrates' courts to seek extensions to the man's detention. Police say they will continue to apply for custody extensions until the man goes for a poo.