The 24-year-old man was arrested by officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor West, the gangs and street crime unit, in Harlow, Essex on January 17. He is charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and is allegedly part of a London gang.
He is believed to have inserted a batch of drugs into his body.
Officers tweeting updates said on Wednesday: "Day 21/3 weeks for our man on #poowatch still no movements/items to report. He will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further 8 days should he not produce anything before that hearing."
They wrote earlier: "We still have no movement, male doesn't seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go."
Officers said the man was being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched, adding: "This is his own choice and so far his health is fine."
The police said it had publicized the case on social media in order to challenge the idea that gang membership or dealing drugs was in some way "glamorous."
Comment: What the police have also demonstrated is that rather than fight actual crime or pursue real justice, instead they waste their time stalking what is most likely a low level drug dealer and turn it into a joke.
Essex Police has made a number of journeys to magistrates' courts to seek extensions to the man's detention. Police say they will continue to apply for custody extensions until the man goes for a poo.
Comment: Many countries see the war on drugs have failed, that resources are being wasted on prohibition that has never and will never work. If we consider the sheer quantity of drugs that enter our society, it is fairly certain that the trade is assisted by people in high places, who are also skimming off a massive profit for their nefarious dealings: