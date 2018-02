A Scottish farmer frantically called cops to report a tiger in his cow shed, sparking an armed police standoff - only to learn it just was a large, cuddly stuffed animal.Now "I feel a bit silly for calling the police, but I thought it was a real emergency," he told the Scottish Sun The frightened farmer said the first officer to respond to the scene was so scared that he "refused to get out of the squad car."North East Police even checked a local wildfire park to see if they had an escaped tiger on the loose. After armed cops engaged in a 45-minute "standoff," they realized the supposedly terrifying beast was actually just a big plush toy. Cops said they determined the false call was made with "genuine good intent" in a Facebook post about the ordeal. They even asked an embarrassed Grubb if they could keep the stuffed tiger as a mascot. It's unclear how the stuffed toy got in the shed.