A 38-year-old man from Texas has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for repeatedly raping a 3-month-old relative and filming it, after the jury heard horrific accounts of his numerous child abuse cases.Five victims also came forward at the Montgomery County trial to share their stories of the horrific ordeals suffered at the hands of Atkins. They included two female relatives who claimed he raped them, one at the age of 5 and the other from age 3 to 11."There were a lot of other victims," Mary Nan Huffman, chief of the Internet Crimes Against Children Division in the District Attorney's Office noted, according to the Houston Chronicle. "Akins went to juvenile detention when he was 14 years old for raping his 5-year-old sister. And when that happened, his other sister came forward with sexual assault allegations, stating he had raped her since she was 3 years old. Both sisters testified during this trial, which was very powerful."Following a jury trial which started on January 29, Akins was found guilty of four counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child. The judge handed down four life sentences, emphasizing Akins will not be eligible for parole.