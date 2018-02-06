© REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo



Former White House senior strategist Steve Bannon will not testify before the Intelligence Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, two sources said on Monday, despite a subpoena requiring him to appear.The panel wants Bannon to testify as part of its investigation of allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential election in the United States, following up on his Jan. 16 appearance that failed to satisfy some members of the committee.Representative Mike Conaway, a senior Republican committee member, told reporters on Monday he expected Bannon to comply with a subpoena and answer questions on Tuesday.Bannon could not immediately be reached for comment.The Intelligence Committee and the White House have not resolved the question of whether executive privilege would apply in Bannon's case.The House Intelligence Committee is one of three congressional committees, along with the Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller, investigating the allegations of Russian influence.The source said Bannon would answer all of Mueller's questions when he appears before him, which is expected next week.Russia denies meddling in the election, and Trump has denied any collusion between his associates and Russia.