"You know, you talked about this strategy to discredit the Mueller investigation. Is it working?" Stephanopoulos asked.



"Well, I don't think it's working in the sense that people have a lot of confidence in Bob Mueller," Schiff responded.

"But it is impeaching the FBI, and the problem with this, and this is I think at the heart of the department's concern is if you have a neighbor who's buying fertilizer, lots of fertilizer, but has no yard and you have concerns about it and you want to call the FBI, you're now going to wonder 'Is that FBI going to hold my name in confidence or this information in confidence, what if this becomes politicized?' Sources are going to dry up because of what the Republicans on this committee are doing now."

Old Schiffty implied that an Oklahoma City Style bombing may occur due to Americans' distrust of the FBI after the FISA memo was released.Schiff appeared on ABC Sunday morning to speak with George Stephanopoulos about the FISA memo.Stephanopoulos brought up Schiff's claims that the Trump admin is working to discredit Mueller.Americans think rank and file FBI agents are doing a great job for the most part. The fish rots from the head down.